ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Tuesday: Chicken drumsticks with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll

Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Thursday: Corn dogs with funnel cake and white cheddar popcorn

Friday: Philly cheesesteak with sweet corn

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Taco burger with seasoned tots

Wednesday: Egg roll with fried rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with white cheddar popcorn

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

