ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with breakfast potatoes
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: Long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken drumsticks with mashed potatoes and gravy and roll
Wednesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Thursday: Corn dogs with funnel cake and white cheddar popcorn
Friday: Philly cheesesteak with sweet corn
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Taco burger with seasoned tots
Wednesday: Egg roll with fried rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich with white cheddar popcorn
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
