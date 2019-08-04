LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Cod loin, long grain wild rice, hush puppies, peas and carrots and fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, five-way veggies, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo over fettuccine noodles, bread, steamed broccoli and lemon cake
Thursday: Taco salad, pinto beans and apple crisp
Friday: Lasagna, garlic toast, three-bean salad, sunshine Jell-O and a brownie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, pool tournament.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., exercise; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge; 1 p.m., caregiver support.
Thursday: No Deadwood trip; 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.