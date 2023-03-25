LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: French bread pizza, side salad, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie
Tuesday: Potato/hamburger casserole, green beans, dinner roll, peach cobbler - Vets breakfast
Wednesday: Fried chicken, corn on the cob, mashed potatoes, gravy, strawberry shortcake
Thursday: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli, Jell-O with oranges
Friday: Crab cake, mac and cheese, walleye strips, creamed peas, ice cream bar
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
