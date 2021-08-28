ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri Grain bar

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Early Riser

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwish with mac-n-cheese

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage patty and has brown

Friday: Barbecue ribs with corn on the cob and roll

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Tomato soup with "gilled" cheese

Tuesday: Beef enchilad casserole with refried beans

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Thursday: Chicken strips with roasted potato wedges and a Bomb Pop

Friday: Turkey and bacon croissant with potato chips

