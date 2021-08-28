ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri Grain bar
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Early Riser
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwish with mac-n-cheese
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage patty and has brown
Friday: Barbecue ribs with corn on the cob and roll
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Tomato soup with "gilled" cheese
Tuesday: Beef enchilad casserole with refried beans
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Thursday: Chicken strips with roasted potato wedges and a Bomb Pop
Friday: Turkey and bacon croissant with potato chips
