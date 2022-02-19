ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Mini waffles

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Mini waffles

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Yogurt cup

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Mini waffles

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with cinna-bites

Thursday: Pancake on a stick

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: French dip and potato salad

Tuesday: Chicken taquitos, refried beans and raspberry churro

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Chicken sandwich and potato wedges; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger and fries

Tuesday: Chicken strips and mac-n-cheese

Wednesday: Walking taco with raspberry churro

Thursday: Butternut squash chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Breakfast pizza and yogurt cup

