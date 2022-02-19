ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Mini waffles
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Mini waffles
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Yogurt cup
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Mini waffles
Tuesday: Blueberry muffin
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with cinna-bites
Thursday: Pancake on a stick
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: French dip and potato salad
Tuesday: Chicken taquitos, refried beans and raspberry churro
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Chicken sandwich and potato wedges; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger and fries
Tuesday: Chicken strips and mac-n-cheese
Wednesday: Walking taco with raspberry churro
Thursday: Butternut squash chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Breakfast pizza and yogurt cup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.