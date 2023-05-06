LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Cod, long grain wild rice, Brussels sprouts, bread stick, mixed fruit, doughnut
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with fixings, potato salad, fruit cocktail, cookie bar
Wednesday: Sauerkraut and kielbasa, roasted red potatoes, dill carrots, rye bread, cherry turnover
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, blackberry crisp
Friday: Turkey bacon sub, cucumber/tomato salad, peach/pear medley, chocolate chip cookie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
