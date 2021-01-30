ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini pancakes
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar
Friday: Doughnuts
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with Spudster
Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese
Wednesday: Walking taco with refried beans
Thursday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Friday: Pancakes with sausage patties and hash browns; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich with vanilla pudding
Tuesday: Goulash with garlic bread
Wednesday: Mini chocolate chip French toast with yogurt cup
Thursday: Chicken nachos with refried beans
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.