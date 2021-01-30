ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini pancakes

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri-Grain bar

Friday: Doughnuts

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger with Spudster

Tuesday: Chicken strips with mac and cheese

Wednesday: Walking taco with refried beans

Thursday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Friday: Pancakes with sausage patties and hash browns; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich with vanilla pudding

Tuesday: Goulash with garlic bread

Wednesday: Mini chocolate chip French toast with yogurt cup

Thursday: Chicken nachos with refried beans

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll

