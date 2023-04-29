LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, peas, fruit cocktail, sugar cookie

Tuesday: Hamburger/cabbage hot pockets, Italian pasta salad, strawberry Jell-O, brownie (blood draw)

Wednesday: Tuscan white bean soup, half-turkey-and-ham sandwich, peaches, ginger cookie

Thursday: Lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, side salad, lemon bar

Friday: Sloppy Joes, chips, pasta pea salad, pickle cup, Rice Krispy bar, mandarin oranges

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.

Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; The Steiners, 11 a.m.-noon

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

