ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Strawberry bagel with Gogurt tube

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Strawberry bagel with Gogurt tube

Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Egg roll with fried rice

Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with French fries

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans and raspberry churro

Thursday: Pork belly burnt ends with potato salad and roll

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken nachos with refried beans

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots

Wednesday: Chicken and veggie wild rice soup with breadstick

Thursday: Pork belly and veggie lo mein with fortune cookie

Friday: No school

