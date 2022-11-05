ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Strawberry bagel with Gogurt tube
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Southwestern quiche with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Strawberry bagel with Gogurt tube
Thursday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Egg roll with fried rice
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger with French fries
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with refried beans and raspberry churro
Thursday: Pork belly burnt ends with potato salad and roll
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken nachos with refried beans
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with tater tots
Wednesday: Chicken and veggie wild rice soup with breadstick
Thursday: Pork belly and veggie lo mein with fortune cookie
Friday: No school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.