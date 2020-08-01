LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Salmon Fillet, rice pilaf, winter blend veggies, pears and a ginger cookie

Tuesday: Chicken rice casserole, coleslaw, bread and peach pecan cobbler

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, green beans and a side salad

Thursday: Sloppy joes, macaroni salad, tater tots and a brownie

Friday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, dinner roll and five-way veggies

ACTIVITIES

Thursday:12:45 p.m., bingo

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no activities are scheduled at the Campbell County Senior Center.

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

