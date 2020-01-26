LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pepper jack chicken, scalloped potatoes, five-way veggies and fruit salad
Tuesday: Taco burger, Mexican tater tots, chuckwagon corn and a churro
Wednesday: Beef stew, coleslaw, bread and cheese stick and a pineapple crunch bar
Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, cheesy broccoli and cranberry whip
Friday: Apple, walnut and spinach salad with dressing, chicken rice soup and peach dump cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., AARP safe driving, yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, crochet group, cribbage.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., Healthy U digestive class, movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
