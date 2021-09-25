ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini french toast

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Bagel sliders

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Breakfast burritos

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Thursday: Bagel slideers

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnamon Bites

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken and veggie stir fry with rice and fortune cookie

Tuesday: Ham and bean soup with grilled chieese

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with french fries

Thursday: Individual supreme or barbecue chicken pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: Open face hot beef sandwich with mash potatoes and gravy (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with french fries

Tuesday: Ham and bean soup with roll

Wednesday: Chicken verde enchiladas with Spanish rice

Thursday: Meatball sub with lemon garlic green beans

Friday: Sausage or cheese pizza with vanilla pudding cup

