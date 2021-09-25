ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini french toast
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Bagel sliders
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Breakfast burritos
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Thursday: Bagel slideers
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnamon Bites
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken and veggie stir fry with rice and fortune cookie
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup with grilled chieese
Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with french fries
Thursday: Individual supreme or barbecue chicken pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: Open face hot beef sandwich with mash potatoes and gravy (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich with french fries
Tuesday: Ham and bean soup with roll
Wednesday: Chicken verde enchiladas with Spanish rice
Thursday: Meatball sub with lemon garlic green beans
Friday: Sausage or cheese pizza with vanilla pudding cup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.