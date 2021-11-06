ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No School 

Friday: Long John Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Strawberry bagel

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No School

Friday: Long John Donut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: No School

Friday: Donut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Loaded Totchos with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: No School

Friday: Four-meat or supreme pizza with breadstick

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken noodle soup with biscuit

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Wednesday: Chicken drumstick with corn on the cob and roll

Thursday: No School

Friday: Walking taco with refried beans

