ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No School
Friday: Long John Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Strawberry bagel
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No School
Friday: Long John Donut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: No School
Friday: Donut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Loaded Totchos with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: No School
Friday: Four-meat or supreme pizza with breadstick
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken noodle soup with biscuit
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Wednesday: Chicken drumstick with corn on the cob and roll
Thursday: No School
Friday: Walking taco with refried beans
