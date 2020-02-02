Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.