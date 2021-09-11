LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet pickle and olives, vanilla pudding
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, country vegetables, strawberry shortcake
Wednesday: Chicken bacon wrap, Asian coleslaw, chips, pears, peanut butter cookie
Thursday: Baked salmon, spinach salad, (mushroom-egg) small, buttered noodles, orange and pineapple cup
Friday: Hamburger with fixings, potato salad, baked beans, lemon pie
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10-11 a.m., book club; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 11:15 a.m., PT with Kayla
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:15-3 p.m., hand and foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
