LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Everything scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage link, potato patty, juice
Tuesday: Hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, peaches, peanut butter cookie — (Vets Breakfast)
Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas with lettuce and tomato, refried beans, chuckwagon corn, cherry turnover
Thursday: Baked turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, dinner roll, cranberry fluff
Friday: Tuna casserole, side salad, bread, pears, long john
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; jewelry making, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.; hiking
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; 9 pin tap, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
