LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Ham, sweet potato, lima beans, cranberry whip and chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Hot dog, potato salad, pork and beans and melon cup
Wednesday: Crispy chicken salad, egg salad croissant and blueberry cheesecake
Thursday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed cabbage, dinner roll and lemon bar
Friday: Philly cheesesteak, chips, pickled beets and orange dreamsicle float
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage.
Tuesday: 8 a.m., veterans breakfast; 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking, computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge, jewelry with Gina.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement with laughter class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:30 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers; 12:45 p.m., Pin Tap.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
