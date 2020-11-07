ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Veterans Day
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges
Tuesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans
Wednesday: Veterans Day
Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Friday: Philly cheese steak sandwich with green beans
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic veggies
Tuesday: Cowboy totchos with refried beans
Wednesday: Veterans Day
Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese
Friday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with fortune cookie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.