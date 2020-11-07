ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Veterans Day

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with roasted potato wedges

Tuesday: Loaded totchos with refried beans

Wednesday: Veterans Day

Thursday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Friday: Philly cheese steak sandwich with green beans

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic veggies

Tuesday: Cowboy totchos with refried beans

Wednesday: Veterans Day

Thursday: Whole grain pretzel with string cheese

Friday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with fortune cookie

