ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa (4-day school: scrambled eggs)

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs (4-day: maple long john)

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick

Wednesday: Yogurt with Animal Crackers

Thursday: Coco Puff cereal bar

Friday: Muffins

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken drumstick with roast potato wedges and coleslaw

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Soft or hard shell beef taco with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Chicken strips with baked man 'n' cheese

Friday: Philly cheese steak with tater tots and heart cookie (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Soft shell chicken tacos with refried beans (4-day: soft shell beef tacos with refried beans)

Tuesday: Pepperoni sub sandwich with green beans (4-day: pancakes with sausage patty)

Wednesday: Beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, roll and cherry juice cup

