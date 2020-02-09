ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa (4-day school: scrambled eggs)
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs (4-day: maple long john)
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick
Wednesday: Yogurt with Animal Crackers
Thursday: Coco Puff cereal bar
Friday: Muffins
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken drumstick with roast potato wedges and coleslaw
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Soft or hard shell beef taco with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Chicken strips with baked man 'n' cheese
Friday: Philly cheese steak with tater tots and heart cookie (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Soft shell chicken tacos with refried beans (4-day: soft shell beef tacos with refried beans)
Tuesday: Pepperoni sub sandwich with green beans (4-day: pancakes with sausage patty)
Wednesday: Beef hot dog with roasted potato wedges
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, roll and cherry juice cup
