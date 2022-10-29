LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Cat skeleton, blood soup, bones, zombie eyeballs, monster slime
Tuesday: Chicken Florentine lasagna, garlic toast, glazed carrots, rice krispy bar, banana
Wednesday: Super potato 'ole, quesadilla, citrus fruit, cinnamon twist
Thursday: Chef salad, chicken rice soup, pears, peanut butter cookie
Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, country vegetables, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards); 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.