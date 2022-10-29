LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Cat skeleton, blood soup, bones, zombie eyeballs, monster slime

Tuesday: Chicken Florentine lasagna, garlic toast, glazed carrots, rice krispy bar, banana

Wednesday: Super potato 'ole, quesadilla, citrus fruit, cinnamon twist

Thursday: Chef salad, chicken rice soup, pears, peanut butter cookie

Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, country vegetables, cake and ice cream

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards); 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

