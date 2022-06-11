LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Hot beef and cheddar sandwich, coleslaw, tater tots, fresh orange
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu, baked sweet potato, country blend vegetables, apple dump cake
Wednesday: Southwest lettuce salad (beans/corn/tomato), beef and noodle soup, strawberry Jell-O
Thursday: Hot dogs, macaroni salad, chips, pineapple tidbits, M&M cookie
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, dinner roll, Jell-O with oranges
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 9 a.m-4 p.m., billiards; 12:15-1:15 p.m., line dancing
