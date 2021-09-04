LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, three-bean salad, pears, oatmeal raisin cookie

Wednesday: Black forest ham, sweet potato bake, winter blend vegetables, pumpkin bar

Thursday: Lasagna, garlic toast, green beans, lemon bar

Friday: Cobb salad, chicken noodle soup, chocolate cake, watermelon

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed.

Monday:  Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday:  9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Wednesday:  11 a.m.-noon, Audiologist; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billards

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:15-3 p.m., hand and foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards

The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.

