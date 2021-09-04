LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, three-bean salad, pears, oatmeal raisin cookie
Wednesday: Black forest ham, sweet potato bake, winter blend vegetables, pumpkin bar
Thursday: Lasagna, garlic toast, green beans, lemon bar
Friday: Cobb salad, chicken noodle soup, chocolate cake, watermelon
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 11 a.m.-noon, Audiologist; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billards
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:15-3 p.m., hand and foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
