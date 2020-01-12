LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Alaska sole, rice pilaf, coleslaw, bread and rocky road pudding
Tuesday: Crispy chicken salad with dressing, vegetable soup and fresh Mandarin orange
Wednesday: Beef enchiladas, Mexican rice, corn and baked peaches
Thursday: Loaded scrambled eggs, hash brown patty, sausage links, danish and grape juice
Friday: Liver and onions or chicken breast, bread stick, spinach, french onion potatoes and blueberry coffee cake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:30 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, crochet group, cribbage.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement with laughter class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., Wyo Vision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 11:45 a.m., fraud prevention; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.