ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Tuesday: Ceral
Wednesday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Thursday: NA
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Wednesday: Breakfast burritos
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with baked beans
Tuesday: Meatball sub with sweet corn
Wednesday: Pepperoni or sausage pizza bagels with cottage cheese
Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty and hash brown
Friday: Walking taco with apple churro; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Popcorn chicken bites with tater tots
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet corn
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Friday: Nutella and marshmallow cream sandwich with strawberry yogurt cup
