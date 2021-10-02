ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Tuesday: Ceral

Wednesday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Thursday: NA

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Wednesday: Breakfast burritos

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with baked beans

Tuesday: Meatball sub with sweet corn

Wednesday: Pepperoni or sausage pizza bagels with cottage cheese

Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty and hash brown

Friday: Walking taco with apple churro; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Popcorn chicken bites with tater tots

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with sweet corn

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Friday: Nutella and marshmallow cream sandwich with strawberry yogurt cup

