ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long john

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal or yogurt

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt

Thursday: Scrambled eggs

Friday: Maple long job

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Cocoa cereal bar

Wednesday: Yogurt with animal crackers

Thursday: Cinnamon bagel

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies

Tuesday: Citrus herb chicken pasta with garlic bread

Wednesday: Hard or soft tacos with refried beans

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw and corn on the cob

Friday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll (Westwood: sack lunch)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled cheese with tomato soup

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with crinkle cut French fries

Wednesday: Baked mac 'n' cheese with chicken strips

Thursday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.