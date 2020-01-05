ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Sunrise quinoa
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long john
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal or yogurt
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Cereal or yogurt
Thursday: Scrambled eggs
Friday: Maple long job
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Cocoa cereal bar
Wednesday: Yogurt with animal crackers
Thursday: Cinnamon bagel
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Meatball sub with garlic veggies
Tuesday: Citrus herb chicken pasta with garlic bread
Wednesday: Hard or soft tacos with refried beans
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw and corn on the cob
Friday: Chicken drumstick with mashed potatoes, gravy and roll (Westwood: sack lunch)
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled cheese with tomato soup
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with crinkle cut French fries
Wednesday: Baked mac 'n' cheese with chicken strips
Thursday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
