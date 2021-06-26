LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, cheesy cauliflower and garlic toast
Tuesday: Cheesy broccoli soup, crispy chicken salad and a Rice Krispy bar
Wednesday: Patty melt, fries, pea salad and banana pudding
Thursday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, peaches and an oatmeal raisin cookie
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll and cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 12:30-3 p.m., line dancing after lunch.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing for beginners.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics; 12:30-2 p.m., Xbox bowling.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon, painting; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. to noon, ceramics.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
