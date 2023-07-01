LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed for Independence Day
Tuesday: Closed for Independence Day
Wednesday: Melt-in-your-mouth chicken, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit cocktail, sugar cookie
Thursday: Hamburgers, tater tots, 3 bean salad, apple fritter
Friday: Fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream, strawberry shortcake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed for Independence Day
Tuesday: Closed for Independence Day
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; The Steiners, 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
