LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pork chips with sauerkraut, potato cubes, vegetable blend, chocolate peppermint pudding
Tuesday: Mushroom Swiss burger, potato salad, fruit cocktail, ginger cookie
Wednesday: Apple/walnut spinach salad, cheeseburger soup, rice pudding
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, apple crisp
Friday: Alaskan sole, Asian coleslaw, bread stick, carrots and peas, blueberry delight
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., Line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Painting; 10-11 a.m., Exercise; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards
Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; 12-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ceramics; 12:15-3:30 p.m., Hand and Foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon to 2 p.m., billiards
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
