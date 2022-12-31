LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed — Happy New Year!
Tuesday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, pickle spear, pears, ginger cookie
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, peas, apple crisp
Thursday: Chef salad, soft pretzel with cheese, diced peaches, Rice Krispies Treat
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: No activities — closed — Happy New Year!
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; The Stieners, 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
