LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Tuscan chicken/pasta, green beans, garlic toast, ambrosia

Tuesday: Garden salad, meatball soup, pineapple orange cup, Oreo cookie

Wednesday: Goulash, bread stick, peas and carrots, apple crisp

Thursday: Salsa pork chops, baked potato, wheat bread, steamed cabbage, cherries-in-the-snow

Friday: Chili, vegetable cup, corn chips, pear cup, brownie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-2 p.m., line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2 p.m. crocheting/knitting

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-4 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 11 a.m. to noon, audiologist

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-1:30 p.m., line dancing; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi; 12:15-4 p.m., Hand & Foot (cards); 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

