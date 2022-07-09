LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Battered fish fillet, rice pilaf, carrots, tropical fruit, sugar cookie

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, Jell-O with peaches

Wednesday: Garden salad (cucumber, tomato, mushroom), ham and turkey wrap, apple turnover

Thursday: Chicken ala king over biscuit, pickled beets, pears, rice krispy bar

Friday: Beef stroganoff over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, apple pie

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-4 p.m., cribbage; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9-9:45 a.m., yoga; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking

Tuesday: 9 a.m.-noon, painting; 9-9:45 a.m., tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-2:30 p.m., election forum

Wednesday: 9-9:45 a.m. yoga; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30, Xbox bowling; 12:30-4 p.m., bridge; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist

Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter

Friday: 9 a.m.-noon, ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., tai chi;  9:15-10:30 a.m., walking; 12:30-2:30 p.m., election forum

