ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with string cheese

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with string cheese and fruit cup

Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-grain bar

Wednesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with Jell-O cup and banana

Thursday: Breakfast burrito and clementine

Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup and grapes

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with potato salad

Tuesday: Chicken nachos with tajin black beans and churro

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy with hash brown patty

Thursday: Hatch green chili flautas with seasoned tots

Friday: General Tso chicken with rice and fortune cookie; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken drumstick with mashed taters-n-gravy and roll

Tuesday: Silver dollar pancakes with sausage patty

Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cheesy breadsticks

Thursday: Chicken nachos with tajin black beans and churro

Friday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with corn and roll

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.