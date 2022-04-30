ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with string cheese
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs with bacon
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal with breakfast round
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with string cheese and fruit cup
Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-grain bar
Wednesday: Cinnamon breakfast round with Jell-O cup and banana
Thursday: Breakfast burrito and clementine
Friday: Maple long john doughnut with yogurt cup and grapes
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with potato salad
Tuesday: Chicken nachos with tajin black beans and churro
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy with hash brown patty
Thursday: Hatch green chili flautas with seasoned tots
Friday: General Tso chicken with rice and fortune cookie; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken drumstick with mashed taters-n-gravy and roll
Tuesday: Silver dollar pancakes with sausage patty
Wednesday: Sausage or cheese pizza with cheesy breadsticks
Thursday: Chicken nachos with tajin black beans and churro
Friday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with corn and roll
