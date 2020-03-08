LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, curly fries, bean salad and chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and ice cream
Wednesday: Bacon, pea and egg lettuce salad, cheeseburger soup and rice pudding
Thursday: Beef tips over noodles, cheesy cauliflower, dinner roll and cherry Jell-O with fruit
Friday: Garlic shrimp, red beans and rice, biscuit and banana pudding
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., painting, Healthy U class; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30 p.m., line dancing.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics, hair; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., audiologist; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., movement class, painting; 11:45 a.m.; 11:15 a.m., PT with Kayla; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2:15 p.m., line dancing.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 10 a.m., Senior Singers.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
