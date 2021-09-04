ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Oatmeal with Craisins

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar

Wednesday: Breakfast burritos

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Apple ring doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Strawberry bagel

Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnamon Bites

Friday: Chocolate muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Philly cheese steak with tater tots

Thursday: Chicken drumstick with mashed taters and roll

Friday: Beef enchilada casserole with roasted corn salsa and chips

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries

Wednesday: Chicken and wild rice soup with roll

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies

Friday: French toast breakfast sandwich with has brown patty

