ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Oatmeal with Craisins
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Yogurt cup with Nutri-Grain bar
Wednesday: Breakfast burritos
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Apple ring doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Strawberry bagel
Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnamon Bites
Friday: Chocolate muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Philly cheese steak with tater tots
Thursday: Chicken drumstick with mashed taters and roll
Friday: Beef enchilada casserole with roasted corn salsa and chips
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato fries
Wednesday: Chicken and wild rice soup with roll
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic veggies
Friday: French toast breakfast sandwich with has brown patty
