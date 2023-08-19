ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Greek yogurt and berries parfait

Tuesday: Southwestern breakfast skillet

Wednesday: Apple cinnamon protein oatmeal

Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Greek yogurt and berries parfait

Tuesday: Southwestern breakfast skillet

Wednesday: Apple cinnamon protein oatmeal

Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes

Friday: Sausage egg and cheese English muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Braised beef barbacoa with rice and black beans

Tuesday: Roast pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and dinner roll

Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green peas and bread sticks

Thursday: Sausage and beef lasagna with garlic veggies and garlic bread

Friday: Cheeseburger or buffalo chicken sandwich with tater tots; Westwood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Grilled chicken melt with crinkle fries

Tuesday: Braised beef barbacoa burrito bowl with rice and black beans

Wednesday: Turkey pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Nutella and strawberry waffles with sausage patty

Friday: Wyoming buffalo goulash with garlic veggies and bread stick

