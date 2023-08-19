ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Greek yogurt and berries parfait
Tuesday: Southwestern breakfast skillet
Wednesday: Apple cinnamon protein oatmeal
Thursday: Toad in the hole with breakfast potatoes
Friday: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Braised beef barbacoa with rice and black beans
Tuesday: Roast pork with mashed potatoes and gravy and dinner roll
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham with green peas and bread sticks
Thursday: Sausage and beef lasagna with garlic veggies and garlic bread
Friday: Cheeseburger or buffalo chicken sandwich with tater tots; Westwood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Grilled chicken melt with crinkle fries
Tuesday: Braised beef barbacoa burrito bowl with rice and black beans
Wednesday: Turkey pepperoni or cheese pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Nutella and strawberry waffles with sausage patty
Friday: Wyoming buffalo goulash with garlic veggies and bread stick
