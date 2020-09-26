ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cups with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: NA
Friday: NA
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: NA
Friday: NA
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal with applesauce
Tuesday: French toast in a bag with fruit cup
Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit
Thursday: NA
Friday: NA
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice
Tuesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash browns
Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac 'n' cheese
Thursday: NA
Friday: NA
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni sub sandwich with garlic vegetables
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with Grog's Bean Salad
Thursday: NA
Friday: NA
