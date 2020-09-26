ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cups with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: NA

Friday: NA

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: NA

Friday: NA

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal with applesauce

Tuesday: French toast in a bag with fruit cup

Wednesday: Cereal with whole fruit

Thursday: NA

Friday: NA

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice

Tuesday: French toast breakfast sandwich with hash browns

Wednesday: Chicken strips with mac 'n' cheese

Thursday: NA

Friday: NA

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni sub sandwich with garlic vegetables

Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with Grog's Bean Salad

Thursday: NA

Friday: NA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.