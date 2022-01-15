ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday:Craisin oatmeal

Thursday: Breakfast burrito

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Cereal

Wednesday: Strawberry bagel

Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnabites

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Wednesday: chicken fajitas with apple churro

Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Friday: Corn dogs with baked beans and potato salad

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Pork tamale with Tajin black beans

Wednesday: Barbecue chicken sandwich with potato chips

Thursday: Sweet-and-sour meatballs with rice

Friday: Loaded beef totchos with apple churro

