ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Craisin oatmeal
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday:Craisin oatmeal
Thursday: Breakfast burrito
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Cereal
Wednesday: Strawberry bagel
Thursday: Yogurt with Cinnabites
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: General Tso's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Wednesday: chicken fajitas with apple churro
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Friday: Corn dogs with baked beans and potato salad
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Pork tamale with Tajin black beans
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken sandwich with potato chips
Thursday: Sweet-and-sour meatballs with rice
Friday: Loaded beef totchos with apple churro
