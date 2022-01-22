ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Cinnamon Healthy Round
Friday: Long john day
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
Wednesday: Pancake on a stick
Thursday: Cinnamon Healthy Round
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: French toast in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar
Friday: Blueberry muffin
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with waffle fries
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy with hash brown patty
Wednesday: Pepperoni calzones with garlic veggies
Thursday: Maui Waui chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries
Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken strips with french fries
Tuesday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Chicken taquitos with refried beans
Thursday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese
Friday: Sweet cream blueberry pancake with turkey bacon
