ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cinnamon Healthy Round

Friday: Long john day

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Pancake on a stick

Thursday: Cinnamon Healthy Round

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: French toast in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Nutri Grain bar

Friday: Blueberry muffin

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with waffle fries

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy with hash brown patty

Wednesday: Pepperoni calzones with garlic veggies

Thursday: Maui Waui chicken sandwich with sweet potato fries

Friday: Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken strips with french fries

Tuesday: Pepperoni calzone with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Chicken taquitos with refried beans

Thursday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Friday: Sweet cream blueberry pancake with turkey bacon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.