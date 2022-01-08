LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Cod loin, rice pilaf, cheesy broccoli, bread stick, peaches, chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday: Pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, applesauce, Rice Krispie bar
Wednesday: Chicken Enchiladas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato, apple fritter
Thursday: Stuffed pepper casserole, cornbread muffin, 3 bean salad, strawberry Jell-O
Friday: Cobb salad, corn chowder, pudding with mandarin oranges
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:15-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 12:30-2 p.m., crocheting/knitting
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 9-9:45 a.m., Tai chi; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m., beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, audiologist
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m. bingo; 10-11 a.m., movement with laughter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 10-10:45 a.m., Tai chi; 12:15-3:30 p.m. Hand and Food (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
