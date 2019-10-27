LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Shrimp scampi, steamed broccoli, Asian coleslaw, biscuit and sherbet
Tuesday: Hamburger with fixings, baked beans, coleslaw and peach-pear medley
Wednesday: Chinese chicken salad with Mandarin oranges and dressing, pork egg roll and lemon pie
Thursday: Monster burp burger, gator eyeballs, bat brains, broom sticks and pond scum
Friday: Ham, sweet potato bake, green beans, dinner roll and cake and ice cream
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing, cribbage, crochet group.
Tuesday: 8 a.m., veterans breakfast; 10 a.m., painting, movement class, computer class; 12:45 p.m., pinochle group.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 112:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 9 a.m., painting; 10 a.m., movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo; 2 p.m., Tim Lizzie.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.