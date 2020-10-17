ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice
Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy with hash brown patties
Wednesday: General Tsa's chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Pepperoni sub with green beans
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato puffs
Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences
Friday: Parent-teacher conferences
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.