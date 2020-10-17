ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Pancakes in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fajitas with Spanish rice

Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy with hash brown patties

Wednesday: General Tsa's chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Pepperoni sub with green beans

Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps

Wednesday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato puffs

Thursday: Parent-teacher conferences

Friday: Parent-teacher conferences

