LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pears, snickerdoodle cookie
Tuesday: Chicken a la King over biscuit, Asian coleslaw, grape dessert
Wednesday: Taco salad, pinto beans, hot baked apples, lemon bar
Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, corn, dinner roll, peaches
Friday: Beef stew, bread, pickled beets, ambrosia, magic graham bars
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.; hiking, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m. to noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.; Scrabble, 12:30-3 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; quilting/sewing, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
