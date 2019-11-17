LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, veggie cup with ranch and apple sauce
Tuesday: Tuna casserole, steamed broccoli, cranberry orange Jell-O and peanut butter cookie
Wednesday: Pork chops, steamed yellow squash, Spanish rice, garlic toast and butterscotch pudding
Thursday: Bacon pea lettuce salad, egg salad on a hard roll and gingerbread cake
Friday: Beef stroganoff pasta, green beans, dinner roll and Mandarin orange Jell-O
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 9 a.m., AARP safe driving, yoga, quilting with Mitzi; 9:25 a.m., walking; 12:45 p.m., line dancing.
Tuesday: 9 a.m., Healthy U class, painting; 10 a.m., movement class, computer class; 12:45, pinochle group; 5:30-7:30 p.m., evening outreach.
Wednesday: 9 a.m., board meeting, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking; 9:30 a.m., computers; 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., WYO Vision; 12:45 p.m., Xbox bowling, bridge.
Thursday: 10 a.m., painting, movement class; 12:45 p.m., bingo.
Friday: 9 a.m. quilting with Leona, yoga, ceramics; 9:25 a.m., walking.
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
