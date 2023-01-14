LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Chicken wings, mac & cheese, country blend vegetables, scone, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Chickpea lettuce salad (tomato & cucumbers), vegetable beef soup, strawberry sundae
Wednesday: Beef tips over mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, lemon cake
Thursday: Parmesan chicken, parsley noodles, bean medley, peanut butter pie
Friday: Breakfast sandwich, cheesy tater tots, cinnamon twist, juice cup
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; book club, 10-11 a.m.
Tuesday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday: painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
