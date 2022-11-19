ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Wednesday: Waffle with turkey bacon

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal with toast

Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with toast

Wednesday: Waffle with turkey bacon

Thursday: No School

Friday: No school

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sandwich

Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry dressing and roll

Wednesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with lemon pepper green beans

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken tacos with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw

Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry dressing and roll

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

