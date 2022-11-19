ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Wednesday: Waffle with turkey bacon
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal with toast
Tuesday: Craisin oatmeal with toast
Wednesday: Waffle with turkey bacon
Thursday: No School
Friday: No school
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Tomato soup with toasted ham and cheese sandwich
Tuesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry dressing and roll
Wednesday: Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with lemon pepper green beans
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken tacos with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich with coleslaw
Wednesday: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry dressing and roll
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
