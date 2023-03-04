LUNCHES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Beef and cheese hoagie, 3-bean salad, chips, sugar donut, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, side salad, garlic toast, apple crisp

Wednesday: Tacos (lettuce and tomato), pinto beans, chuckwagon corn, strawberry Jell-O

Thursday: Pork chops, country vegetables, hashbrown casserole, peaches, sugar cookie

Friday: Beer battered shrimp, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh banana, chocolate sundae

ACTIVITIES

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.

Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m. bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon

Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.

Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.