LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Beef and cheese hoagie, 3-bean salad, chips, sugar donut, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, side salad, garlic toast, apple crisp
Wednesday: Tacos (lettuce and tomato), pinto beans, chuckwagon corn, strawberry Jell-O
Thursday: Pork chops, country vegetables, hashbrown casserole, peaches, sugar cookie
Friday: Beer battered shrimp, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh banana, chocolate sundae
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Yoga, 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; line dancing, 12:30-2 p.m.; cribbage, 12:15-4 p.m.; crocheting/knitting, 12:30-2 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; tai chi, 9-9:45 a.m.; beginner line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:15-4 p.m.
Wednesday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Xbox bowling, 12:30-2:30 p.m. bridge, 12:30-4 p.m.; balance with Kayla, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; yoga 9-9:45 a.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; audiologist, 11 a.m.-noon
Thursday: Painting, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; bingo, 12:30-2 p.m.; movement with laughter, 10-11 a.m.; George, 12:30-4 p.m.
Friday: Ceramics, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; line dancing, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; tai chi, 10-10:45 a.m.; Hand and Foot (cards), 12:15-4 p.m.; walking, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
