LUNCHES
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Broccoli cheese soup, hot ham and cheese sandwich, three bean salad, chocolate sundae
Tuesday: Fried chicken, potato wedges, coleslaw, peaches
Wednesday: Kielbasa and sauerkraut, baby carrots, roasted red potatoes, garlic toast, ambrosia
Thursday: Tacos, Mexican rice, baked apples, cookie
Friday: Garden salad, chicken noodle soup, strawberry shortcake
ACTIVITIES
Sunday: Closed.
Monday: 12:30-1 p.m., line dancing; 1:10-2 p.m., advanced; 12:30-3:30 p.m., cribbage; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 10-11 a.m., Book Club
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 10-11 a.m., Movement with laughter; 12:30-1 p.m. beginner line dancing; 12:15-3:30 p.m., pinochle; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards
Wednesday: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Xbox bowling; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:30-3:30 p.m., bridge; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Balance with Kayla; 11 a.m.-noon, Audiologist
Thursday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., painting; 12:30-2 p.m., bingo; 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 10-11 a.m., Movement with laughter
Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ceramics; 12:15-3:30 p.m., hand and foot (cards); 9:30-11:30 a.m., billiards; noon-2 p.m., billiards; 12:30-2:30 p.m., 9 Pin Tap
The Campbell County Senior Center at 701 Stocktrail Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are served to seniors age 60 and over from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for meal is a suggested $4.50 contribution and non-senior guests are $9. Please RSVP for your meal by 1 p.m. the day before.
