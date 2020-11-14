ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffle
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Mini waffles
Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Long john doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Waffle in a bag
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Cinna Bites
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans
Tuesday: Four meat calzone with garlic veggies
Wednesday: Hash browns and sausage breakfast casserole with biscuit and jelly
Thursday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie
Friday: Barbecue pork with baked beans and jalapeno cornbread
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato puffs
Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps
Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread
Thursday: Scallop potatoes and ham with breadstick
Friday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with green beans
