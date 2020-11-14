ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffle

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby Snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Mini waffles

Wednesday: Yogurt cup with Scooby snacks

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Long john doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Waffle in a bag

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Cinna Bites

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Chicken fajitas with Tajin black beans

Tuesday: Four meat calzone with garlic veggies

Wednesday: Hash browns and sausage breakfast casserole with biscuit and jelly

Thursday: Sweet-n-sour chicken with rice and fortune cookie

Friday: Barbecue pork with baked beans and jalapeno cornbread

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Cheeseburger with sweet potato puffs

Tuesday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with apple crisps

Wednesday: Spaghetti with garlic bread

Thursday: Scallop potatoes and ham with breadstick

Friday: Grilled chicken club sandwich with green beans

