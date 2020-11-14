Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.