ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Yogurt
Thursday: Cereal
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: Cereal
Tuesday: Strawberry bagel
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Coco Puff bar
Friday: Long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Walking taco with apple churro
Tuesday: Pulled pork cheese fries with breadstick
Wednesday: Egg rolls with Asian veggies and fortune cookie
Thursday: French toast stocks with sausage patties
Friday: Grilled barbecue chicken sandwich with potato salad; Westood, sack lunch
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: Meatball marinara bowl with breadstick
Tuesday: Chicken nachos with refried beans
Wednesday: Walking taco with apple churro
Thursday: Chicken strips with coal ranch chips
Friday: French toast sticks with yogurt cup
