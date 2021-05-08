ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Yogurt

Thursday: Cereal

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: Cereal

Tuesday: Strawberry bagel

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Coco Puff bar

Friday: Long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Walking taco with apple churro

Tuesday: Pulled pork cheese fries with breadstick

Wednesday: Egg rolls with Asian veggies and fortune cookie

Thursday: French toast stocks with sausage patties

Friday: Grilled barbecue chicken sandwich with potato salad; Westood, sack lunch

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: Meatball marinara bowl with breadstick

Tuesday: Chicken nachos with refried beans

Wednesday: Walking taco with apple churro

Thursday: Chicken strips with coal ranch chips

Friday: French toast sticks with yogurt cup

