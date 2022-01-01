ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Mini waffles

Friday: Maple long john doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Mini waffles

Friday: Doughnut

BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Cereal

Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack

Friday: Doughnut

SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cottage cheese

Thursday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans

Friday: Roast turkey with mashed taters, gravy and biscuit

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH

Monday: No school

Tuesday: No school

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with has brown patty

Thursday: Barbecue pork with rice and roll

Friday: Chicken club sandwich with potato salad

