ELEMENTARY BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Mini waffles
Friday: Maple long john doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD BREAKFAST
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Mini waffles
Friday: Doughnut
BREAKFAST in the CLASSROOM
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Yogurt with Scooby snack
Friday: Doughnut
SECONDARY and WESTWOOD SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Supreme or Meat Lovers Pizza with cottage cheese
Thursday: Pork tamales with Tajin black beans
Friday: Roast turkey with mashed taters, gravy and biscuit
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LUNCH
Monday: No school
Tuesday: No school
Wednesday: Breakfast burrito with has brown patty
Thursday: Barbecue pork with rice and roll
Friday: Chicken club sandwich with potato salad
